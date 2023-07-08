‘Jalebi or Tamil letter’: Netizens share how they see Threads logo

Threads, the microblogging platform launched by Meta on July 6, has gained huge popularity in a short span of time, and recorded more than 70 million signups.

However, the app’s logo has become a hot topic, particularly in southern India. Many internet users have pointed out that the logo was remarkably similar to Tamil and Malayalam letters.

Many users have claimed that the logo appears to be inspired by the Tamil letter ‘Ku’ or the Malayalam letters ‘Thr’ and ‘Kra’.

Some individuals went on to suggest that Threads logo was similar to Jalebi, an Indian sweet.

One Twitter user wrote, “Is it me or does anyone feel that the logo of the upcoming Threads app appears like the 90-degree clock-wise rotation of the Malayalam letter (pronounced as ‘thra’) rhyming with ‘thr’ in Threads.(sic)”

Another user added, “The Threads logo looks eerily like Kra in Malayalam.”

“Did you know the Threads logo is based on Indo-Dravidian language Malayalam sound – “KRA”. symbolizes the sound of a crow, a black bird replacement for Twitter’s blue bird,” another tweeted.

“Right now, people are opening the Threads app like they are having Jalebi in their breakfast. Same energy,” tweeted another user.

Here are the reactions

I think meta has taken logo inspiration for threads from Tamil word கு. — Ahalaq (@Ahalaaq) July 6, 2023

Instagram Threads logo is Malayalam conjunct 'ത്ര' (Thra) , the first conjuct in the word threads , with a 90 degree rotation pic.twitter.com/ohTjXUwFvH — 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗱 (@anivar) July 6, 2023

Is it just me or the logo for threads app looks like the Tamil alphabet for “ku” #iykyk pic.twitter.com/9cSyatHuYC — Harini Janakiraman (@HariniLabs) July 6, 2023

The Threads logo looks eerily like Kra in Malayalam pic.twitter.com/p6sdpMqAbw — Charmy Harikrishnan (@charmyh) July 6, 2023

Is it me or does anyone feel that the logo of the upcoming Threads app appears like the 90-degree clock-wise rotation of the Malayalam letter ത്ര (pronounced as 'thra') rhyming with 'thr' in Threads. #Threads #ThreadsApp #Meta pic.twitter.com/PbfbQZu73l — Shosanna (@the_shosanna) July 4, 2023

Is it just me or does the logo of threads look like the Tamil alphabet 'Ku'🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/16a0IOnotV — Sukanya Ramanujan (@sramanujan) July 6, 2023

Threads symbol inspired by indian sweet "Jalebi"

No. I dont believe its @ ..Its jalebi.. final..🤪 pic.twitter.com/OGkMYeB3Xa — 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@nitinbhau_02) July 7, 2023

threads logo looks like jalebi fr! pic.twitter.com/qELl5EBynm — Suchit Deshmukh (@suchit_d) July 6, 2023

Right now, people are opening the Threads app like they are having Jalebi in their breakfast.



Same energy. pic.twitter.com/9ZL3am4c6W — Devesh Raj 🧑🏻‍💻 (@devish2) July 7, 2023

What is Threads?

Dubbed a “Twitter-killer,” Meta has launched yet another social media app for those who want to opt out of Elon Musk’s Twitter.

New Instagram-based social media app enables discussions. The application’s description reads, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Threads allows users to create 500-character posts and share photos and videos. App resembles Twitter with minimal interface, features like, comment, repost, and share.

Threads connects users to Instagram, allowing easy follow-ups on both platforms.

Meta extends Instagram privacy controls to Threads.