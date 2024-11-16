Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President asks cadre to reach out to larger society beyond community

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President Syed Sadatullah Husaini on Saturday called upon the members of the grouping to extend their reach beyond their organisation and the Muslim community.

He gave the call In his presidential address at the Jamaat cadre convention on the second day of the three-day All India Members Conclave in Hyderabad.

Husaini asked them to reach out to the larger society using a new framework called “RISE” which stands for Reach Out, Individual Contribution, Shift in Public Opinion, and Engagement. He stressed the need for extending engagement beyond the organisation, focusing on personal outreach, reform, and service, creating positive changes in public perception and involving the wider Muslim community to amplify the outreach.

“Let us make the coming year 2025 – the year of RISE,” he declared.

The JIH President acknowledged the immense enthusiasm and sacrifices of members and the wider cadre of Jamaat, highlighting these qualities as invaluable assets of the movement. He emphasised that true success is not measured by wealth or resources but through nurturing virtuous and strong generations.

He pointed out that organizations like SIO and GIO play a crucial role in this generation-building process by fostering leadership rooted in Islamic principles.

Husaini called for an urgent focus on nurturing and supporting youth and student organisations as part of a larger effort to build a resilient future. He commended the increasing contributions of women to the movement, noting that their roles have expanded significantly due to higher education levels and technological advancements.

Discussing current national and global challenges, the JIH President urged a proactive and strategic approach, stressing that complaints and emotional responses are insufficient. He quoted the Quranic principle that ease follows hardship, encouraging the audience to see opportunities within challenges. S

He emphasised determination and called on members to pledge continued efforts to effect change, underscoring that challenges are transient. He reiterated the importance of employing peaceful and lawful means to shape public opinion and promote social harmony.

SIO President Rameez E.K. spoke on the role of students and youth in the reconstruction of society. GIO National Federation’s All India President Samia Roshan addressed the rapid growth of the movement among female students.

JIH National Secretary Rahmathunnisa discussed new needs and directions for women within the organisation. JIH Vice President, S. Ameenul Hasan presented the global scenario and its relation to the cause of justice.

JIH Vice President, Prof Salim Engineer delved into the present challenges in the country.

A highlight of the Members Conclave was the special exhibition called ‘IDRAAK Tahreek Showcase’, which featured over 100 community and ‎social development programmes running successfully across the country.