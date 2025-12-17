James Cameron wants to visit SSR-Mahesh Babu’s ‘Varanasi’ sets

Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who took Indian cinema to a global stage with RRR, is once again making headlines, this time for an unexpected crossover with Hollywood legend James Cameron. The two directors recently appeared together in a special promotional video ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash (Avatar 3), and their friendly, candid interaction has since gone viral on social media.

The conversation, filled with warmth and humour, quickly caught fans’ attention as it brought together two of the biggest visionaries of contemporary cinema. While the discussion largely revolved around filmmaking, it also offered exciting updates on Rajamouli’s much-anticipated next project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled Varanasi.

During the interaction, James Cameron curiously asked Rajamouli about the progress of his upcoming film. Responding to the question, Rajamouli revealed that Varanasi has been in production for nearly a year and that the team still needs around seven to eight more months to complete the shoot. His statement confirms that the film is currently at a crucial midway stage, further heightening anticipation among fans.

https://twitter.com/MaheshFanTrends/status/2001185335200653445?s=20

The project, which marks the first collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, is being touted as a massive global spectacle and is already one of the most awaited Indian films in recent years.

James Cameron Expresses Interest in Visiting ‘Varanasi’ Sets

One of the most talked-about moments from the video was James Cameron expressing his desire to visit the sets of Varanasi. In a light-hearted remark, Cameron joked that Rajamouli should inform him when they are filming something exciting, such as a sequence involving tigers. The comment instantly amused fans and sparked discussions online.

Rajamouli responded with pride, stating that Cameron’s visit would be a moment of honour not just for the film’s team, but for the entire Telugu film industry. Adding to the excitement, Cameron even said he would love to operate the camera and shoot a few second-unit shots if given the opportunity a statement that thrilled cinema lovers across the globe.

Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on December 19. The film is expected to hit Indian theatres in multiple languages, including Hindi and major South Indian languages, and will be available in both 3D and 2D formats.