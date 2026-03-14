Traffic diversions issued for CM’s Dawat-e-Iftar at LB Stadium on March 15

Hyderabad: In view of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Dawat-e-Iftar program at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium on Sunday, March 15, Hyderabad Police has issued an advisory to prevent traffic congestion.

Traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following places/routes on a need basis between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Railway Station.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI, Abids and Nampally Station road.

Traffic coming from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, AR Petrol Pump, KLK Building and Liberty junctions are to be avoided during the aforementioned timings, the police said.

Meanwhile, RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Railway Station, depending on the traffic situation.

Citizens are requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes/junctions during the above specified timings and cooperate with the traffic police.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, people can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline by dialing 9010203626.