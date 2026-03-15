Iran Guards vows to kill Netanyahu, labels him ‘child-killing criminal’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday, March 15, vowed to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a “child-killing criminal” amid the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

In a statement published by the Guards’ Sepah News website, the IRGC said it would continue to pursue Netanyahu “with full force” as the conflict escalates across the region.

Israeli strikes hit Iranian cities

Israeli airstrikes targeted the central Iranian city of Isfahan early Sunday, with footage circulating online showing thick smoke rising above the area as military aircraft flew low overhead.

Iranian media also reported explosions in the southern city of Shiraz, where strikes reportedly hit residential areas and caused civilian casualties after attacks attributed to Israeli and US forces.

Also Read Trump calls on allies to secure Strait of Hormuz as Gulf attacks intensify

Iran launches fresh missile attacks on Israel

Iran launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel overnight, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel, the Negev and northern areas including Haifa.

Israeli media reported loud explosions as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming projectiles. Emergency responders treated four people who were injured while heading to shelters after debris from intercepted missiles fell in populated areas.

Israeli air defences intercept Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv. Photo: AP

Iran’s IRGC later announced the 53rd wave of strikes under its ongoing military campaign, saying attacks targeting Israeli and American interests would continue.

Regional air defences intercept drones and missiles

Several countries across the Middle East reported interceptions as aerial threats spread beyond the immediate battlefield.

Saudi Arabia said its forces intercepted drones over Riyadh and the eastern regions, while Jordan’s military reported intercepting 79 out of 85 missiles and drones that entered its airspace during Iranian attacks.

The Kuwaiti National Guard also said it had destroyed five drones within 24 hours while protecting critical facilities.

Authorities in Bahrain activated warning sirens and urged residents to move to safe locations after aerial threats were detected.

Indian airlines reduce flights to UAE

Indian airlines have scaled back flight operations to Dubai and other UAE destinations after airport authorities imposed restrictions amid the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo said flight schedules had been affected due to operational restrictions and advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Air India and Air India Express also reduced services on March 15 following instructions from UAE airport authorities. Air India operated only one Delhi–Dubai return flight after cancelling four of its planned services, while Air India Express cancelled five of its six Dubai flights.

Indian Embassy issues travel advisory

The Indian Embassy in the UAE issued a travel advisory stating that airlines are operating revised and curtailed flight schedules in accordance with instructions from the UAE civil aviation authorities.

The embassy said limited flights are operating between airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah and destinations in India, advising passengers to check updates with their respective airlines.

CBSE cancels board exams in Gulf countries

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations across several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The board said exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10 had been cancelled due to the ongoing regional situation. It added that the method for declaring results for students in these countries would be announced later.

CBSE notice announcing cancellation of Class 12 board exams in several Gulf countries.

Oil operations resume at Fujairah after drone attack

Oil-loading operations in the UAE’s Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, have resumed after a drone attack and fire a day earlier, according to Bloomberg.

Iran arrests suspects accused of aiding Israel

Iranian authorities said 20 people were arrested in the north-western province of West Azerbaijan on accusations of cooperating with Israel.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the suspects allegedly sent details of Iranian military, security and law enforcement locations to Israeli forces.

As missile exchanges, airstrikes and drone interceptions continue across multiple countries, governments across the Middle East remain on high alert amid fears the conflict could escalate further.