Trump calls on allies to secure Strait of Hormuz as Gulf attacks intensify

The war between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other entered its 16th day on Sunday, March 15, with intensified missile strikes, air raids and rising tensions across the Middle East.

Iran launched a new barrage of missiles targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Eilat, with some reportedly carrying cluster warheads. Israeli media reported that seven people were injured and several residential buildings were damaged after missile fragments landed across multiple areas in Eilat.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out the 51st wave of attacks against Israel, targeting military facilities including the Al-Kharj base using both solid- and liquid-fuel missiles.

In response, Israeli and US forces launched heavy airstrikes across Iran. The Israeli military said it struck more than 200 targets across Iran within 24 hours, including sites in Tehran, Isfahan and Kharg Island, a major oil export hub.

Trump calls for global support to keep Strait of Hormuz open

US President Donald Trump urged other countries to help safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, as tensions escalated across the Gulf.

“The countries of the world that receive oil through the Strait of Hormuz must take care of that passage, and we will help a lot,” Trump said, adding that coordination with allies would ensure shipping continues “quickly, smoothly and efficiently”.

Trump also said he was not prepared to reach a deal with Iran at this stage, stating that the conditions offered by Tehran were “not good enough yet”.

“Iran wants to make a deal, but the terms aren’t strong enough,” he told NBC News.

France denies reports of warship deployment

In a statement posted on X, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the reports were incorrect and stressed that France’s military posture in the region had not changed.

No. The 🇫🇷 aircraft carrier strike group remains in the Eastern Mediterranean.

France’s posture is unchanged:

✔️ Defensive

✔️ Protective



🫷🏼 Stop the scaremongering. https://t.co/Q1etS5x1Jd — French Response (@FrenchResponse) March 14, 2026

“No. The aircraft carrier strike group remains in the Eastern Mediterranean. France’s posture is unchanged: defensive and protective,” the ministry said. that its navy is preparing to deploy additional warships to the Middle East amid the escalating conflict.

“No. The aircraft carrier strike group remains in the Eastern Mediterranean. France’s posture is unchanged: defensive and protective,” the ministry said.

Iran warns over energy infrastructure

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that Tehran would retaliate if its energy facilities were targeted, saying Iran could strike facilities belonging to American companies or those in which the United States holds shares.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open, but it is closed to the tankers and ships of our enemies and their allies,” Araqchi said.

The strategic waterway handles a significant share of the world’s oil shipments and has become a central flashpoint in the expanding conflict.

Attacks spread across the region

The confrontation has increasingly spread beyond Israel and Iran, with incidents reported across several countries in the region.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted towns including Majdal Selm and Mefdoun, with Lebanese authorities reporting five people killed and seven injured.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses were killed when a health centre in Burj Qalawiya in southern Lebanon was struck..

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it launched missile attacks on Israeli military positions near the border, including in Dishon and Kfarkela, while clashes were reported in the border town of Khiam.

Gulf states report interceptions

Several Gulf countries reported defensive interceptions amid heightened tensions.

Authorities in the UAE said air defence systems intercepted incoming threats, with debris from interceptions causing fires in oil industry areas in Fujairah and near Dubai’s Marina and Al Sufouh districts. Officials said the fires were brought under control and only minor injuries were reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province, while Bahrain’s defence force said it had intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of the conflict.

Security incidents in Iraq

Iraq also reported repeated attacks near US facilities. Security sources said drones targeted a logistics support camp near Baghdad International Airport, with five drones intercepted in recent hours.

Authorities warned that strikes near the airport prison could threaten the security of detainees held there.

A separate drone attack in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted an oil facility near Erbil, triggering a fire and forcing the suspension of operations at the Lanaz oil field.

Rising military toll

Security assessments cited by Israeli newspaper Haaretz indicate that Iran has launched about 400 ballistic missiles towards Israel since the start of the conflict.

Regional analysis suggests that more than 41,000 US and Israeli strikes have targeted around 6,000 sites inside Iran during the first two weeks of the war, while Tehran has responded with successive waves of missiles and drones.

Israeli officials also said airstrikes in Tehran killed two senior Iranian intelligence officials, including Brigadier General Abdollah Jalali-Nasab.

Global impact of the conflict

The war is beginning to affect international sectors beyond the battlefield.

Formula 1 announced that races scheduled in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month have been postponed due to security concerns linked to the conflict.

The United Kingdom said it is discussing options with allies to secure navigation in the Gulf, including the potential deployment of drones to detect mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned that continued escalation threatens energy supplies, infrastructure projects and regional supply chains.

Iran embassy in India appeals for humanitarian donations

Amid the ongoing conflict, the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi has appealed for humanitarian assistance for Iranian citizens affected by the war.

In a post on X, the embassy said the request followed appeals from members of the Indian community seeking ways to support those impacted by the conflict.

The embassy announced a bank account in India where individuals can deposit cash donations intended for humanitarian aid to Iranian citizens affected by the war.

Following repeated requests from charitable and benevolent members among our Indian brothers and sisters to provide humanitarian assistance to Iranian compatriots affected by the ongoing war, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi hereby announces the following… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 14, 2026

Three players from Iran’s women’s national football team have returned to Iran after briefly seeking asylum in Australia, according to authorities.

The Australian government said the players were among seven Iranian athletes who were granted humanitarian visas last week after expressing fears of persecution if they returned home.

The players had reportedly refused to sing Iran’s national anthem during a match at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, prompting concerns about potential repercussions upon their return.