Jamia Millia Islamia conducts studies on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, to hold exhibit

Following the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', the University will organise a number of other programmes including an art exhibition, said Najma Akhtar.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the citizens of India in the 100th episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 30.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Prof Najma Akhtar, JMI has conducted several studies on ‘Mann Ki Baat as a medium of communication. Following the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, the University will organise a number of other programmes including an art exhibition, said Najma Akhtar.

Speaking with ANI, Najma Akhtar said, “We have been listening to Mann Ki Baat for so many days and slowly it was sinking into the hearts of people including students of Jamia. At our varsity, we have researchers, students, and artists, when MKB impacted them, then they started their research on it. The research studies on MKB by JMI will be published in a special edition of the journal ‘Media Mimansa’, released jointly by JMI and MCU Bhopal during a symposium. The studies were conducted using quantitative and qualitative tools by various departments and researchers of JMI.”

“JMI is organising an Art Exhibition where PhD scholars and students doing Masters in Fine Arts Department will express their feelings for Mann ki Baat through various art pieces in the exhibition. The university will also bring out a Monograph after the broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat. JMI is also planning to broadcast all episodes of MKB on Jamia Community Radio 90.4 FM channel,” she added.

It’s not the 100th edition that will impact students, it is the continuity of 99 episodes which have come up till now that has touched the hearts of common people. It’s a cumulative effort of people, she noted.

“We will make students listen to the 100th episode of MKB. Not just that, a discussion will also take place. It will be a two-way thing. We don’t know what will be there on the 100th episode, it’s a mystery and we are eager for the 100th episode”, Akhtar said.

