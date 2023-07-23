Jamia Millia Islamia to celebrate Centenary Year Convocation on Sunday

The distinguished Chief Guest for the occasion will be Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 9:06 am IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to celebrate its Centenary Year Convocation on Sunday at Vigyan Bhawan.

The convocation ceremony will honour the students who graduated in the Academic Years 2019 and 2020.

The distinguished Chief Guest for the occasion will be Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while the convocation will be chaired by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Around twelve thousand five hundred students including gold medallists who passed in the year 2019 and 2020 would be awarded degrees and diplomas during the convocation.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri), will deliver her address and present the report of the university on the occasion

Considering the limited space, only gold medallists and Ph.D. pass-outs will be awarded their degrees at the Vigyan Bhawan, the university official said.

“All other students will be awarded their degrees and diplomas at the university in the afternoon,” it added.

