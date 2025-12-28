Jammu and Kashmir is best example for communal harmony: Ex CM

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said incidents of violence against minorities are going on unabated in the country and claimed that the best example of communal harmony was Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters after a public interaction, “Kath Baat“, in Anantnag, Mehbooba said, “Incidents of violence against minorities are going on unabated. The India of (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawahar Lal) Nehru is being turned into lynchistan.”

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said the incidents of violence must come to an end, and all the communities should live together as they used to do earlier.

“The best example of communal harmony is Jammu and Kashmir where people live side by side,” she said.

Mehbooba said the ‘Kath Baat’ is a platform for people, especially the youth, to voice their opinion on various issues they face.

“People in Jammu and Kashmir are going through a tough phase as they feel suffocated and unable to express their opinions. This is a platform for them to raise their voice,” she said.

It was a deeply heartening experience to listen to the young & intense voices at Kath Baath in Anantnag. Every word they spoke came straight from the heart filling me with a new zeal and energy. In their honesty and intensity I found fresh courage and inspiration to face the many… pic.twitter.com/nXU7gk3DbS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 28, 2025

Referring to the anti-reservation policy protests that were planned by general category students, the former chief minister said several leaders were placed under house arrest. “Why are they (students) not allowed to protest peacefully?” she asked.

Authorities on Sunday placed several leaders, including National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, under house arrest to prevent them from joining the students’ protest against the existing reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said Mehbooba’s daughter and PDP leader Iltija Mufti, Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP leader Waheed Para, and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo have been placed under house arrest.

The move came after these leaders expressed solidarity with students who planned to sit on a peaceful protest at Gupkar Road on Sunday and had announced their intention to join the agitation against the delay in rationalising the quota policy, a year after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah formed a committee to address the issue.