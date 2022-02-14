Jammu and Kashmir records 245 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 14th February 2022 10:04 pm IST
India logs 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 245 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 4,51,016, even as no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 160 were from the Jammu division and 85 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

The officials said Doda district recorded a maximum of 65 new cases, followed by Jammu district which logged 38 such infections.

MS Education Academy

There are 4,903 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,41,368, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,745 in the Union Territory.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button