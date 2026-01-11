Jammu: One held for cheating with fake High Court appointment letters

Jammu: The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case against a man for allegedly duping two persons with fake appointment orders purportedly in the name of the high court, a senior official said on Sunday, January 11.

Mohd Tahir, a resident of Banola in Poonch, was booked for cheating and forgery, said Senior Superintendent of Police (special crime wing), Jammu, Sanjay Parihar.

He said the case was registered following complaints by two persons alleging fraud committed by the accused after providing them with fake appointment orders in lieu of monetary considerations.

“The accused came into contact with the first complainant during a train journey from Jammu to Roorkee and subsequently developed friendly relations with him. Taking advantage of this acquaintance, the accused allured the complainant by assuring him of a job in the high court.

“Based on this false assurance, the complainant paid Rs 2 lakh, and the accused handed him over an appointment order purportedly issued by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court,” the officer said.

When the complainant approached the high court authorities for joining, it was revealed that the appointment order was fake.

The accused, who knew the second complainant for a long time, initially took Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of medical treatment for his wife, the officer said.

Subsequently, the accused assured the complainant that he could arrange a job for his son in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and obtained his documents to defraud him, the Senior Superintendent of Police said.

He said verification later revealed that the appointment order was forged.

On receipt of the complaints, a preliminary verification was conducted, which substantiated the allegations, leading to registration of a formal case under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).