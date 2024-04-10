Janhvi confirms relationship, wears a neckpiece with ‘Shikhu’ written on it

At the screening, the actress was seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, who has produced the project, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor, at the red carpet of the event

Janhvi confirms love for Shikhar, wears a neckpiece with 'Shikhu' written on it
Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya at the ‘Maidaan’ screening.

The actress, who looked every inch beautiful in a cream-coloured pantsuit, completed her look with a custom-made neckpiece adorned with the inscription ‘Shikhu,’ which caught the attention of many.

‘Maidaan’ is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the “Brazil of Asia”.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 10th April 2024 2:11 pm IST

