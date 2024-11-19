Janhvi Kapoor comes out in support of Nayanthara, calls her ‘strong woman’

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her admiration and support for actress Nayanthara, calling her a “strong woman.”

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Dhadak’ actress praised the recently released documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.” Sharing Netflix’s post, Janhvi wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman.” She also added red heart emoji on the post.

The documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale” premiered on Netflix on November 18. It delves into the significant milestones and challenges in Nayanthara’s career and personal journey, including her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.”

Janhvi’s post comes amid the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter shared on her official Instagram account. Addressed to her colleague, Dhanush, the letter unveiled long-standing grievances, hinting at a strained professional relationship between the two.

In her letter, the ‘Jawan’ actress accused Dhanush of being envious of actors who achieve success through their own efforts rather than industry connections. She referred to him as a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person,” alleging that he harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara also made pointed comments about Dhanush’s character, asserting that his public image, often seen as friendly and positive, was in stark contrast to his true nature. She called on him to “remove the mask” he wore in public and cease pretending to be someone he wasn’t.

An excerpt from her lengthy letter read, “What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs. 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

The controversy has sparked reactions from several actresses who have worked with Dhanush. Shruti Haasan and others including Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, Anupama Parameswaran Parvathy Thiruvothu have expressed their solidarity with Nayanthara.