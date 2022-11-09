Janhvi Kapoor earnings per Instagram post

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is one actress who has managed to win herself legions of fans in just 4 years of her career. She made her acting debut in 2018. Although only a few films old, Starkid has successfully found her space in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Viewers got a glimpse of her acting potential in films like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Goodluck Jerry and Mili.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram Fees

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following of 20.4 million on Instagram and the list is only growing with each passing day. She endorses various top brands on her social media including the leading fashion brand ‘Nykaa’. But do you know how much the actress charges for each promotional post?

After a little research, we found that Janhvi Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 70-80L per post on her Instagram.

Actress opens up on her social media earnings

It is to be noted that, in her recent interview, Janhvi revealed that she uses her social media earnings to clear off her EMIs. She said, “My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I will get another brand and I will be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Nitesh Tiwai’s ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. She also has a film with Rajkummar Rao titled Mr. and Mrs. Mahi