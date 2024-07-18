Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai due to severe health issue

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai due to a severe case of food poisoning. The incident occurred shortly after her return from Chennai.

Confirming the news, Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, spoke to NDTV, stating that her condition has improved and she is expected to recover within 1-2 days. He mentioned that she will be discharged from the hospital once she is fully recovered. Further details about her condition are awaited.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen actively participating in the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her last film appearance was in the critically acclaimed sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Next up, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup, including her Telugu cinema debut in NTR Jr’s Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, where she stars alongside Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, she has a project titled Ulajh, with the trailer released earlier this week by the makers.