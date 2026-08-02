Janhvi Kapoor shares ‘too cute’ pics with Shikhar and her family

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of candid moments with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her family.

Calling the pictures “too cute not to post,” the ‘Dhadak’ actress offered a glimpse into her joyful personal moments, featuring adorable selfies, family time, and memorable snapshots. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a series of her photos and captioned them as, “I tried but these pics were too cute not to post.” In one of the photos, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar Pahariya’s hand as they pose together. A few pictures show the actress striking elegant poses in a blue dress.

Other images feature Janhvi posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor. One of the snapshots also shows the actress dressed in a shimmery silver lehenga. Another picture shows Janhvi dancing with Shikhar Pahariya. Interestingly, among all the memorable moments, one that grabbed the most attention was Janhvi holding Shikhar’s hand while posing.

This is not the first instance of the ‘Param Sundari’ actress expressing her fondness for Shikhar. Over the years, Janhvi has frequently been spotted wearing a personalized necklace featuring Shikhar’s name at various public events and outings.

Janhvi and Shikhar are reportedly in a relationship and have been together for several years. Although the duo has not officially confirmed their romance, their public appearances and subtle gestures have often sparked speculation about their bond. Shikhar also joined Janhvi at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her film ‘Homebound.’

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in “Peddi,” directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also featured Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu in key roles. The action drama was released on June 4. She is also reportedly in discussions for an untitled film with director Umesh Bist.