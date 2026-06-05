Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Peddi sparks fresh outrage

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi is once again facing criticism, this time over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The controversy, which started soon after the film’s release, has gained fresh attention after singer Sumangali Ariyanayagam publicly criticized the makers on social media.

Why Is Janhvi Kapoor’s Character In Peddi Being Criticized?

Many viewers and social media users have accused the film of reducing Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, to a glamour-focused role instead of giving her a meaningful contribution to the story.

Critics argue that while the film explores themes of dignity, power, and social justice through the hero’s journey, the female lead is not given the same depth or importance. Several scenes involving the character have been described as uncomfortable and unnecessary by audiences online.

Sumangali Ariyanayagam’s Viral Instagram Post

Singer Sumangali Ariyanayagam shared a viral post on Instagram that strongly criticized the film’s treatment of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

In her post, she questioned how a film that talks about human dignity could allegedly fail to extend the same respect to its female lead. She argued that the character was treated more like a visual element than a fully developed person within the narrative.

Her comments quickly gained attention and sparked further discussions across social media platforms.

Another viral post shared by an online film discussion community described Peddi as one of the most expensive examples of a female character being sidelined in a major Indian film.

The post became widely discussed after fans noticed that Janhvi Kapoor had liked it on Instagram. This led many to speculate that the actress may also share concerns about the way her character was presented.

According to reports circulating online, Janhvi Kapoor had reportedly expressed concerns about certain scenes during the making of the film. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actress or the film’s team regarding these claims.