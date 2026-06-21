Janhvi Kapoor’s cute nightsuit hint leaves fans talking online

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making headlines for an unexpected reason: a personalised nightsuit that has taken social media by storm. The actress was recently spotted wearing a sleepwear set featuring a cheeky message that read, “If lost, return to Shikhar Pahariya.” The playful statement quickly caught fans’ attention and turned the simple outfit into a viral talking point.

Fans Love the Sweet Message

The customised nightsuit sparked a wave of reactions online. While celebrity fashion often grabs attention, it was the humorous and personal message that made this outfit stand out. Fans described it as cute, romantic and refreshingly fun. Many social media users joked that Janhvi had found the most creative way to express her affection.

The Story Behind the Name

The message refers to Shikhar Pahariya, who has long been linked to Janhvi. The pair reportedly dated before her Bollywood debut and rekindled their relationship around 2022. Since then, they have frequently been spotted together at family gatherings, temple visits and public events, keeping relationship rumours alive.

More Than Just Sleepwear

Interestingly, this is not the first time Janhvi has worn customised items connected to Shikhar. However, this nightsuit has become one of her most talked-about fashion choices yet. What could have been an ordinary piece of sleepwear turned into a viral moment that had fans and entertainment pages buzzing.

With one witty message and a simple nightsuit, Janhvi proved that sometimes the most memorable fashion statements are the ones made off the red carpet.