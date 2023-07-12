Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 12th July 2023 10:29 am IST
1 2 3Next page
Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023
Bay of Bengal: Seventh edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 JIMEX 23 hosted by the Indian Navy concludes with a customary steam past, in the Bay of Bengal. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 12th July 2023 10:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button