Japan to provide humanitarian aid worth USD 65 million to Palestine

Amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa announced that they would provide 65 million dollars in additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The announcement was made on Friday, November 3, during talks with Palestinian foreign minister Riad Malki in Ramallah in the West Bank. The aid will cover support for the Palestinians and supplies for the Gaza Strip, in addition to 10 million dollars in emergency aid that Japan announced on October 16.

In a series of post on X, ministry of foreign affairs wrote, “Kamikawa stated that given the very serious humanitarian situation in #Gaza, especially, the fact that children with a future, women and elderly people are victimised, it is our priority to deliver necessary assistance to each individual in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.”

Kamikawa pledged Japan’s continued support for a two-state solution to the conflict, it added.

Japan is prepared to provide humanitarian aid amounting to around USD 65 million and relief supplies through JICA for Palestine for the time being, in addition to the already-decided Emergency Grant Aid worth USD 10 million. — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) November 4, 2023

Israel-Hamas war enters day 30

The Israeli aggression continues for the 30th day in a row, despite international calls for an end to the violence and escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In Gaza alone, 9,700 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,900 children, and 26,000 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

While the Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 Israelis and wounded 5,600, it also captured at least 239 Israelis and wants to exchange them with more than 6,000 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women.