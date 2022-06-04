Jashn-E-Bazaar: Dr Foodie to dazzle Hyderabad with second edition

One of the most-exciting lifestyle exhibitions of Hyderabad, ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’, is all set to make a grand comeback in the town with it’s second edition. Hosted by Dr Ahmed Ashfaq aka Dr Foodie, a popular food blogger, the event will take place in the third week of June, ahead of Eid Al-Adha. Scroll ahead to check more details.

A day-long expo ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar 2.0’ will take place on June 18 at Kings Classic Gardens here in Gudimalkapur. It will begin around 2pm in the noon and pull its curtains down by 1 or 2am in the night.

Speaking to Siasat.com about the expo’s season 2, Dr Foodie said, “One of the main reasons behind coming back with the second edition so quickly is, there was a huge demand from both the stall holders, followers of the expo and even from the people who couldn’t make it to the exhibition during Ramzan. And also we wanted to organise one expo just before Bakrid, so yeah that’s how we planned it.”

Jashn-E-Bazaar 1 Recap

For the unversed, ‘Jash-E-Bazaar: The Great Hyderabad Expo’ season 1 took place in Ramzan this year. The expo, which received an overwhelming response, was held on April 17, at GM Garden at Nanalnagar.

Many young woman entrepreneurs participated in the exihibtion and displayed their brands such as designer dresses, skincare products, jewellery, bags, abayas, hijabs, footwear, lip smacking food, & lots more. It managed to attract thousands of visitors and achieve great deals and a high volume of sales that went beyond the expectations of the exhibitors.

What’s new this season?

Jashn-E-Bazaar 2.0 is all set to be back in full form, and you can roughly expect nearly 120 stalls here selling everything from clothes and accessories to scrumptious food, all under one roof!

“Few announcements about a things which we are trying to do differently in the upcoming edition will be made soon, just to keep the excitement among the visitors high! Though it is going to be a little different, the feel and the vibe are going to be similar, just like the season 1,” Ahmed said.

Motto Behind Organising Jashn-E-Bazaar

Dr Foodie had earlier shared his main motto behind coming up with this ‘mini exhibition’. In his conversation with us during season 1, he had said, “I think this is the best way for the small businesses and woman entrepreneurs to display their products or work,” he said.

He further added, “This expo will also help them to boost their business themselves providing a platform to explore & build new clients and it will also help me to give them a little bit of exposure.”

‘We were thrilled by the response in season 1’

“We did expect the crowd but the amount of turn up was crazy! Around 9-10K people attended the event. We were absolutely thrilled and couldn’t have asked for a better first edition. We are looking forward for a better response this time too,” Dr Foodie concluded.

How to book your stall?

Just go the official Instagram page of Jashn-E-Bazaar and DM.

Or you can simply book it by calling on the below number.

(7097329602 or 98852 31717)