Jashn-E-Bazaar: Hyderabad’s Dr Foodie to host Ramzan Expo

Hyderabad: It’s that time of the year where we all get together with our family and friends to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan with pomp and happiness. If you are looking for a fancy and new experience for Iftar along with some quick festive shopping and entertainment, then do visit Hyderabad’s upcoming Ramzan expo ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’.

Lock The Date!

Touted to be as one of the most-exciting exhibitions of the season, ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar: The Great Hyderabad Expo’ is a day-long event that will take place on April 17th, at GM Garden at Nanalnagar. It will begin around 4 p.m. in the evening and will go up till 2 a.m. in the night. You can roughly expect around 65 stalls here.

Organiser of the expo, Dr Ahmed Ashfaq (popularly known as Dr Foodie) spoke to Siasat.com about his main motto behind coming up with this ‘mini exhibition’. “I think this is the best way for the small businesses and woman entrepreneurs to display their products or work,” he said.

He further added, “This expo will also help them to boost their business themselves and it will also help me to give them a little bit of exposure. Plus it’s Ramzan and I believe it is the best time to do it.”

Lifestyle Products to expect at this expo

Clothing — Ethnic, modest wear (hijabs, abayas) etc

Footwear

Accessories

Jewelry

Everything about Food Stalls

Come, enjoy a hearty Iftar meal with your family and friends at Jashn-E-Bazaar that is going to offer a fine selection of traditional Arabian, Italian and Hyderabadi cuisine. The expo will be having an interesting line-up of food stalls (nearly 20 to 25 as mentioned by Ahmed).

From haleem and desserts to biryanis, foodies will have an array of lip-smacking food options. Speaking about the same Ahmed, who is known for his unique food reviews on Instagram, said, “We will be having nearly 20 to 25 food stalls. There will be haleem, baklava, kunafa, biryani, pizza, burger and much more.”

The Art Display

Art display is going to be the another highlight of Jashn-E-Bazaar. “People who want to just display their art work without selling them are also most welcome.” He further added, “Visitors can simply walk-in and enjoy few amazing artworks as the entry is totally free.”

How to book your stall?

Just go the official Instagram page of Jashn-E-Bazaar and DM.

Or you can simply book it by calling on the below number.

(7097329602 or 98852 3171)

Are you going to visit Jashn-e-bazaar? Also, which is your favourite food review reel of Dr Foodie? Do share with us in the comments section below.