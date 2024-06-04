Jasmin Bhasin flaunts super expensive Rolex watch worth Rs…

Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses in the telly ville who is known for her bubbly and outspoken nature. Her stint on the Bigg Boss house gave her massive fan following and immense love. Apart from her work, Jasmin is also known for her fashion sense. She is the one television actress who never fails to grab attention with her style and is often spotted in luxurious accessories.

Latest thing that has her fans talking is her expensive timepiece that grabbed eyeballs during one of her recent event appearances.

Jasmin Bhasin was spotted wearing luxurious Rolex watch and well, like always it was the staggering price tag attached to the timepiece that caught our attention. A video of the actress was recently shared by popular Instagram page Indian Horology and as per the same the the watch is worth Rs 13.48 lakhs.

Jasmin Bhasin Net Worth 2024

So, let’s have a quick look at Jasmin Bhasin’s net worth. According to TOI, she is one of the richest Bigg Boss stars and her estimated net worth is over Rs 41 crores.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Jasmin began her entertainment career with the Tamil film Vaanam and has acted in various South Indian movies such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She became well-known for her roles in TV series like Tu Aashiqui, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Jasmin has also taken part in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She debuted in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal and will soon appear in Carry on Jatta 3 and Warning 2.