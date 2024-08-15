Jasmin Walia’s Net Worth: How rich is Hardik Pandya’s alleged GF?

Mumbai: Since his split from model and actress Natasa Stankovic, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been in the news with rumors about his dating life. Just 25 days after announcing his divorce from Natasa, reports are suggesting that Hardik might be dating British singer Jasmin Walia.

There are even rumors that the two are on vacation in Greece together. A recent post by Hardik has added fuel to these rumors, making people curious about who is richer between the two.

Jasmin Walia is a British singer and actress. She was born in England and has sung both international and Indian songs. She became very popular in India with her song “Bom Diggy.”

Jasmin Walia’s Net Worth

Jasmin Walia is a popular singer with several hit songs. She often shares pictures of her luxurious life on Instagram. According to reports, her net worth is over Rs. 3 crore.

Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth

Hardik Pandya is a famous Indian cricketer with a huge fan following. He earns a lot from cricket, brand endorsements, advertisements, and the Indian Premier League (IPL). His net worth is around Rs. 90 crore.

When comparing their net worths, Hardik Pandya is much richer than Jasmin Walia. After his split from Natasa, there were rumors that Hardik might be dating Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, but now it seems he could be in a relationship with Jasmin Walia. Some reports also mention Jasmin being linked to Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz. However, there is no official confirmation about who Jasmin is actually dating.