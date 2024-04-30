Jasmine Bhasin poses with lion, enjoys ziplining at Mauritius wildlife park

Mumbai: Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently vacationing in Mauritius, shared a glimpse of her adventures at the Casela Wildlife Park and Nature Reserve on Tuesday.

The ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame, who is holidaying with her boyfriend Aly Goni, took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures, posing amid the wildlife.

The actress is dressed in a blue T-shirt paired with a floral mini skirt.

The pictures show her posing with a lion, a giraffe, a zebra, and a peacock. Additionally, she can be seen enjoying a ziplining.

The geotag location is Casela Wildlife Park and Nature Reserve.

The post is captioned: “@caselamauritius you healed me. Nature and wildlife at its best. Place that I can visit a million times. Thank you so much @mauritius.tourism @mauritius_india @europamedia.ent for this amazing experience. Your island is not just truly beautiful but also the love of people here make it even more special. Keep calling me.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani commented: “Likha relax hai lekin body language kuch aur hee hai.” Himanshi Khurana said: “Hyeeee”.

On the work front, Jasmine, who has been a part of ‘Naagin 4’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’, has Punjabi films ‘Carry On Jattiye’ and ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ in the kitty.