Javed Akhtar’s remarks on Rahman’s concerns not in sync with reality of Muslims: Mehbboba

According to media reports, Akhtar said there was no communal element in Rahman getting reduced work opportunities in Bollywood.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was contradicting the lived realities of Indian Muslims by dismissing music maestro A R Rahman’s concerns about the alleged communalisation of Bollywood.

“When Javed Akhtar dismisses A R Rahman’s concerns about the growing communalisation of Bollywood, he contradicts lived and shared realities of Indian Muslims including those of his own wife Shabana Azmi, who has openly spoken about being denied housing for being a Muslim in a cosmopolitan city like Bombay,” Mufti said in a post on X.

“Bollywood has always been a living mini-India mirroring the country’s social realities. Brushing aside such experiences does not change the truth about today’s India,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said.

