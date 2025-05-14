Mumbai: Can you imagine buying a big house in Mumbai just by writing songs and film scripts? That’s exactly what famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar did in the 1970s. He bought a 4,000 sq. ft bungalow in Bandra Bandstand, one of Mumbai’s most expensive areas today, for just Rs. 5 lakh!

In an interview, when someone jokingly asked if he was the first person to buy a house using only words, Javed smiled and said, “I don’t know. Maybe I should visit everyone’s home to check!”

When Writing Could Buy You Land

Back in those days, people in the film industry sometimes got land or homes as payment instead of money. Javed shared the story of Sahir Ludhianvi, a well-known poet. He was given a plot of land in Juhu by filmmaker B.R. Chopra for writing songs. Sahir built a building there and kept the top two floors for himself.

Another example was actor Balraj Sahni, who received a house as his acting fee. Sadly, Javed said the house is now in poor condition, and it makes him feel sad to see it like that.

From Rs. 5 Lakh to Crores Today!

Today, the same area where Javed bought his home now has houses worth Rs. 30 crore or more. Even a small 1BHK flat in Bandstand costs around Rs. 2 crore!

Gulzar’s Home, Built on Words and Love

Javed also talked about his close friend Gulzar, who lives in a lovely bungalow called ‘Boskyana’ in Pali Hill. The house is named after Gulzar’s daughter Meghna Gulzar, whose nickname is Bosky. Gulzar earned not just through poetry and screenwriting but also by directing films. His wife, Rakhee, was a popular actress and helped build their life together.

From Struggles to Success

Javed Akhtar started with struggles but became a top name in Bollywood. From writing Sholay and Deewaar to beautiful songs like Kal Ho Naa Ho, his work touched millions.

He now owns three properties—in Bandra, Juhu, and Khandala. His story proves that with hard work, words, and creativity, dreams really can come true.