Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s BIG surprise for Dubai fans, guess what?

Mumbai: Just a week is remaining until the highly anticipated release of ‘Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Directed by Atlee, the film is set to hit the screens on September 7 and fans across the world are gearing up for the celebrations.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to this already fervent atmosphere, news has emerged that SRK, who shares a close connection with Dubai, is gearing up to surprise his fans there once again – much like his previous surprise during the release of ‘Pathaan’.

Jawan Trailer On Burj Khalifa?

The trailer of Jawan is set to grace on on the iconic Burj Khalifa on August 31. SRK, Nayanthara and Atlee will be attending the lavish event. King Khan will meet and greet his fans in Dubai.

On 28 August, SRK took to his social media and said “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!

Jawan’s song Chaleya’s Arabic version will be released during the event. It can be recalled that ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ arabic version too was released this year when SRK promoted Pathaan in Dubai.

Countdown for “Jawan” begins!