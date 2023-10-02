JD-S Muslim leaders express discontent over alliance with BJP

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy met with BJP leaders Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda to discuss the alliance.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 12:59 pm IST
Pallu and hijab are same, they are part of India's culture and history: Karnataka JDS Chief
JDS Karnataka chief CM Ibrahim.

Hyderabad: The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Karnataka has sparked anger among Muslims, including its own Muslim leaders, by forming an alliance with the BJP.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, decided to align with the BJP following a major defeat in the recent assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda’s son, met with BJP leaders Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda to discuss the alliance.

MS Education Academy

Surprisingly, C.M. Ibrahim, the President of JD(S) in Karnataka, claimed that he was kept in the dark about this decision. As a result, several Muslim leaders within the JD(S) have announced their resignations.

Former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, who is also against the JD(S)-BJP alliance, has called for a meeting on October 16 with Muslim parties, organizations, and JD(S) Muslim leaders and workers in Karnataka.

Ibrahim has clarified that he does not support the decision to ally with the BJP and will prioritize the dignity and honor of the Muslim community over political interests. Ibrahim intends to consult with leaders from the Muslim United Front and Jamaat-e-Islami on the matter.

He said that the future course of action will be determined after consulting with like-minded parties, organizations, and prominent Muslim figures on October 16. He has also invited Muslim representatives from all districts to attend the meeting.

CM Ibrahim mentioned that Sharad Pawar is in contact with leaders from Nitish Kumar’s party, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress. He criticized the JD(S) for failing to establish itself as a strong third front in Karnataka.

He expressed his disappointment with Kumaraswamy for meeting with BJP leaders without consulting him.

Ibrahim reiterated that he has always stayed away from religious and caste-based politics and has maintained a clean record free from corruption and communalism.

He believes that the 34 crore Muslims in India can become a significant political force and have their demands addressed by the government.

Despite economic challenges, Muslims are rich in faith, and Ibrahim believes that, with the support of all political parties, decisions can be made in favour of Muslims.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 12:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui

Zahed Farooqui

Passionate journalist since 2005 committed to unbiased reporting, uncovering the truth with fact-checking rigor. Connect on X, Facebook and Instagram @zahedfarooqui
Back to top button