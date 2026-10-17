Jeddah airport shifts flights from North Terminal to T4

Jeddah: Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport has begun transferring flights previously operating from the North Terminal to Terminal 4 (T4) and the Haj and Umrah terminals from Saturday, October 17, as part of its phased operational plan.

In a post on X, the airport announced the transition and urged passengers to check their departure terminal before travelling to the airport.

The move follows the phased opening of Terminal 4 on September 27, when flights operated by Wizz Air, AJet and SalamAir were among the first to relocate. The remaining transfers are being carried out in stages under the approved operational plan.

اكتمال انتقال جميع رحلات الصالة الشمالية إلى #الصالة_4 ومجمع صالات الحج والعمرة اعتبارًا من السبت 17 اكتوبر 2026م#مطار_الملك_عبدالعزيز الدولي ✈️ https://t.co/pWxj7y2ViO pic.twitter.com/VCt3xWvAtE — مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي (@KAIAirport) October 16, 2026

Terminal 4 spans 97,000 square metres and has an annual passenger capacity of up to 15 million. Its facilities include a dedicated area for group check-in procedures for Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

The transition is part of efforts to improve operational efficiency, distribute passenger traffic across airport facilities and accommodate growing travel demand. King Abdulaziz International Airport handled a record 53.4 million passengers in 2025.