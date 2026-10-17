Jeddah airport shifts flights from North Terminal to T4

The airport urged travellers to check terminal details through official channels before departure.

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Digital sign at Jeddah airport showing Gate A06 with directional arrow in English and Arabic.
General view of Jeddah airport’s terminal in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters

Jeddah: Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport has begun transferring flights previously operating from the North Terminal to Terminal 4 (T4) and the Haj and Umrah terminals from Saturday, October 17, as part of its phased operational plan.

In a post on X, the airport announced the transition and urged passengers to check their departure terminal before travelling to the airport.

The move follows the phased opening of Terminal 4 on September 27, when flights operated by Wizz Air, AJet and SalamAir were among the first to relocate. The remaining transfers are being carried out in stages under the approved operational plan.

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Terminal 4 spans 97,000 square metres and has an annual passenger capacity of up to 15 million. Its facilities include a dedicated area for group check-in procedures for Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

The transition is part of efforts to improve operational efficiency, distribute passenger traffic across airport facilities and accommodate growing travel demand. King Abdulaziz International Airport handled a record 53.4 million passengers in 2025.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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