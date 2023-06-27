JEE Advanced, NEET toppers felicitated at Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) recently organized a felicitation program for the toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Notably, distinguished guests and esteemed personalities graced the occasion, including Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the Managing Editor of Siasat Daily, who attended as the chief guest.

During the program, Md. Anas Khan who clear JEE Advanced and secured rank 1745, and Sayed Affan who secured 572/720 in NEET were felicitated. Apart from them, two more candidates, Md. Rayan Mohi Uddin and Md. Sadeem who secured 471 and 422 respectively in NEET were also felicitated.

These candidates, despite being from a poor financial background, worked hard to achieve their goals. HIE played a remarkable role in students’ achievement.

During the felicitation program, Javed Hood, the Dean of HIE, expressed his gratitude towards Zaheeruddin Ali Khan for his unwavering support in HIE journey

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, while addressing the audience, expressed his belief in the transformative power of education. He shared a profound vision, stating that if every successful student from HIE commits to supporting a student from a financially challenged background, it would eradicate the cycle of poverty in the country.