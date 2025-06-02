JEE-Advanced results declared, Rajit Gupta tops IIT entrance exam

New Delhi: Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE advanced, results of which were announced on Monday.

“A total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) held on May 18. In the exam, 54378 candidates have qualified,” a senior official said.

“Out of the total qualified candidates, 9404 are female candidates,” he added.

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.

The results can be viewed on the official website (click here).