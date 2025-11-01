World Cup Hero Jemimah inspires Nation

The lively, extroverted and enthusiastic 25-year-old Navi Mumbai lass Jemimah Rodrigues has become the toast of the nation. After her match-winning knock in the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final against Australia, the media and the fans are going crazy about her exploits. In a stellar run chase, Jemimah’s class, composure and temperament made her a winner all the way. Overnight, Jemimah has become India’s newfound heroine.

But till recently, many cricket pundits were sceptical about her abilities under pressure. They said that she is mainly interested in making reels for social media. They felt that she is not as focussed on cricket as she should be. She has plenty of talent but is not harnessing it in the right manner, they opined.

However, while facing the tough Aussie women cricketers, Jemimah showed what she is capable of doing. The odds were against her. She was facing the best team in the world containing the most formidable bowling attack on the planet. The Aussies posted a mammoth total of 338 and the task before the Indian batters seemed to be higher than Mount Everest.

The master stroke

When the hard-hitting Shafali Verma was dismissed, the team’s think tank decided on an unusual move. Jemimah was slotted into the number three position and sent in to join Smriti Mandhana in the middle. In hindsight, that turned out to be a master stroke.

Jemi has played as an opener throughout age-group cricket. But she found success in ODI cricket in the middle order. When Amol Muzumdar was appointed head coach in 2023, he had made her bat at No. 5 in most ODIs, and she became the team’s finisher. Her first two ODI centuries also came at No. 4 and 5. It indicated that she was suitable for those spots.

But for this match, she was sent in at number three. With the score at 59, Mandhana, who is one of the team’s most consistent scorers, fell victim to new ball bowler Kim Garth. At that point, many fans switched off their television sets. They thought it was all over.

But Jemimah was still there, and she was joined by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The captain, a 36-year-old veteran of many battles, has been playing for India for 16 years and has pulled India to safety on numerous occasions.

Raised India’s hopes again

The duo built up a steady partnership and took the score past 200 runs. It was this partnership between Jemimah and Harmanpreet that raised Indian hopes again and turned the tables upon the strong rivals. Had this stand been broken at an earlier point, India would have crumbled.

Harmanpreet played a stellar role, and the duo took a firm grip on the proceedings. As the match went on, the raucous crowd played its part too. The 35,000 spectators sounded like a lakh. Gradually, the undefeatable Australians began to buckle. Catches were dropped, and that helped India’s cause. But all good things must end, and Harmanpreet was dismissed for 89 when the total was 226. However, by then India was back in the fight, and the Aussies were beginning to feel the pressure. Jemimah knew that this was the time for a gamble. It was now or never. At this stage, what was going on Jemimah’s mind? “Harry didi’s (Harmanpreet) dismissal put more responsibility on me. India was depending on me. It was that thought – that my country’s fate was in my hands – that put my mind in the zone. Everything began to click. I was no longer hesitant,” Jemi said.

“I had started this tournament in indifferent form. In the first match, I was out for a duck. Next match, I had a good start but fell for 32. Then another duck followed by another 30 odd runs. I was totally unhappy with my performances. I knew I could do better but due to one reason or another I was unable to succeed,” she said

Subjected to bigotry

Here, it would be pertinent to mention that Jemimah had also faced a vicious controversy when her honorary membership at Mumbai’s Khar Gymkhana was suspended on the allegation that her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was using the club’s facility for “conversion activities”. These charges were baseless and reeked of bigotry. With her display, Jemimah proved to everyone that she had overcome that bullying.

“In this tournament, every time I played, I thought that it would be my turn to shine. But it didn’t happen. However, it seemed as if God was saving me for this big occasion. Against the Australians it all came together. Throughout my stay at the crease, I thought of my family and friends. They were praying for me and for India and I didn’t want to let them down yet again. So, this century was a very special one for me,” said Jemimah.

Now, as India is gearing up for the final match on Sunday, Jemimah and all her teammates are feeling great. Their confidence and morale have soared after the outstanding victory against Australia. However, they must take care not to become complacent. Their rival – South Africa – is a very strong team.

It will be like facing the Aussies all over again. A big battle lies ahead. But Jemimah says: “My teammates and I need the whole-hearted support of all Indians on Sunday. We are going to lift the trophy.” Coach Amol Muzumdar is leaving no stone unturned to prepare the girls for one final surge. And Indian fans are hoping that these efforts will bear fruit.