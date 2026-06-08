Jennifer Winget to marry 2nd time, meet groom William Ishmael

Mumbai: Looks like wedding bells are ringing again for popular television actress Jennifer Winget. The actress is planning to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael later this year. Several major news portals confirmed this news.

Speculation about Jennifer’s wedding began after fans noticed her commenting on a wedding-related Instagram reel and following several wedding-themed social media accounts. The activity quickly sparked rumours that the actress was preparing for her big day.

Jennifer Winget wedding details

Hindustan Times later confirmed that Jennifer and William have been in a serious relationship for some time and are actively planning their wedding. As per sources, William recently proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she happily accepted. The couple is reportedly considering either a September-October wedding or a celebration between December and January.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, is currently based in Singapore and works as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He has an extensive background in the finance sector and previously worked with UBS Investment Bank. He holds a degree in Economics and Finance from the University of York.

Jennifer’s previous marriage

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, her co-star from the hit television show Dill Mill Gayye. The couple got married in 2012 but divorced in 2014. Karan later married actress Bipasha Basu.

While Jennifer has not officially confirmed the wedding reports, the news has certainly created excitement among her fans, who are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the actress herself.