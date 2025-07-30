In every corner of India, breakfast traditions are unique from idlis in the south to parathas in the north. But in the vibrant streets of Gujarat, especially on a Sunday morning, one combo rules all; Jalebi-Fafda. This unusual mix of sugary swirls and crisp chickpea flour sticks has now found love beyond Gujarat, especially thanks to one iconic TV character: Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Siasat.com brings you this crispy, delicious and fun read about Jethalal and his favourite Jalebi-Fafda.

The Story Behind Jalebi and Fafda

Jalebi, the golden spiral dipped in sugar syrup, traces its origins to ancient Persia, where it was called Zulbia. It travelled to India through Persian traders and evolved into the sweet, deep-fried, saffron-soaked delicacy we know and love today.

Fafda, on the other hand, is purely Gujarati. Made from gram flour with a touch of turmeric and ajwain (carom seeds), these crunchy strips are typically served with raw papaya chutney which you will love and fried green chillies the perfect spicy companion to sugary jalebi.

Together, jalebi and fafda create a flavour explosion sweet, salty, spicy, and crisp that’s become a Sunday staple in many homes.

Jethalal’s Eternal Love: 17 Years and Still Strong

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 17 years, one thing is clear Jethalal’s true love isn’t Daya or Babita ji, but Jalebi-Fafda on a Sunday morning. His obsession became a weekly tradition on screen, so much so that even those who’d never tasted fafda grew curious. What began as a breakfast became a cultural icon, almost a character in the show itself.

Where to Eat Jalebi-Fafda in Hyderabad

1. Sri Jalaram Namkeen – Chirag Ali Lane, Abids

Known for fresh Fafda on Sunday mornings only, this humble spot pairs it with hot jalebi and fried green chillies. A small combo costs around Rs.100. Arrive early, as stock runs out fast. No delivery walk-in only.

2. Patel’s Delights – Kachiguda Station Road

Their jalebi-fafda combo

Price: Rs.90

Gujarati Farsan thali at Rs.250 Available for online order across Hyderabad. Fresh stock usually begins by 8:30 AM on Sundays. The jalebi is ghee-rich, and the fafda is thin and crisp just the way Jethalal would love it.

3. Sree Ji Vatika (Shreeji Sweet House) – Chirag Ali Lane, Abids

Famous since 1991 for live Fafda making on Sundays, this spot serves combos for Rs.120–Rs.150, with chutney and chillies. There’s no delivery, but the freshly made taste is worth the visit.

4. Shri Gujarati Rambharose Sweet Mart – Koti

A 100-year-old gem in Koti, this iconic sweet shop is loved for its traditional jalebi-fafda served fresh, especially on Sunday mornings. A combo costs around Rs.120-Rs.150, offering crispy fafda, syrupy jalebi, and classic chutneys. No delivery, walk-in only. Best enjoyed early while it’s hot and fresh.

A Breakfast You’ll Crave Again

Whether you’re a fan of Jethalal or just a lover of bold flavours, jalebi-fafda is a Sunday tradition worth trying. It’s sweet, spicy, and full of nostalgic charm, the kind that’ll have you waiting for the weekend just to taste it again.