Jharkhand BJP leader accuses forced conversions at prayer meet

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gunjan Yadav, along with his Hindutva followers, raided a Christian family on Sunday, July 27, alleging they were conducting forced religious conversions.

Twelve people have been detained with regards to the incident. Police also seized the Bibles and several other books as recorded evidence.

According to reports, a prayer meet was being held in a rented house in Kalindi Basti village of Jamshedpur district.

On information, Yadav created mayhem, raising Hindutva slogans and staging protests at the location. Locals claim that the gatherings were frequent every Sunday and sometimes continued till night.

Police reached the post and took 12 people for questioning. A Quick Response Team (QRT) has been constituted to diffuse any further acts of violence.