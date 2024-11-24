Jharkhand: INDIA bloc elects Hemant Soren as leader of alliance

After its magnificent win in the just-concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections, INDIA bloc on Sunday, November 24, elected state chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren as the leader of alliance.

Leaders and MLAs of the alliance, during a meeting at Hemant Soren’s residence here, unanimously elected him as the coalition’s leader.

Congress’s Jharkhand in-charge and party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and senior party leader Rajesh Thakur also attended the meeting, besides legislators of the coalition parties.

The coalition comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPIM(L) Liberation won 56 out of the 81 seats.

Soren won from the Barhait seat by a margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.

“We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand; we will finalise our strategy after the election results,” Soren said at a press conference held the previous evening.

Guv invites Soren to form govt in Jharkhand, oath on Nov 28

Soren met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked claim to form the government, soon after leaders of the INDIA bloc in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.

He resigned as the chief minister, before staking claim to form the government. He will officiate as the acting chief minister till an oath is administered to him on November 28.

“I met the governor. We staked claim to form the government, and handed over support letter of alliance partners to him. He invited us to form the government. The swearing in ceremony will be held on November 28,” Soren told reporters after meeting Gangwar.

Soren, who drove to the Raj Bhavan in his car, said the governor asked him to officiate as the acting chief minister in the interim.

Soren will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. He will be sworn in as the chief minister for the fourth term.

In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.

The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats.

The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats.

Soren had to resign as the CM in January before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

He is out on bail after he was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, as the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED.

Who is Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren, the son of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, began his political career in 2009 as a Rajya Sabha member, but his tenure in the upper House of Parliament was short-lived.

He resigned in 2010 to become the deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Arjun Munda government. However, the alliance collapsed in 2012, leading to President’s Rule in the state. Despite this setback, Soren’s resolve to lead Jharkhand never faltered.

In 2013, Soren became the state’s youngest chief minister at the age of 38, forming the government with the support of Congress and RJD.

However, his first term was short-lived, as the BJP took power in 2014, and Soren became leader of the opposition.

A pivotal moment in his career came in 2016 when the BJP-led government attempted to amend laws protecting tribal land, such as the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act.

Soren led a massive movement to protect tribal rights, which not only earned him widespread support but also set the stage for his return to power.

In 2019, Soren, with the backing of his allies Congress and RJD, reclaimed the chief minister’s office. His JMM party won 30 seats.

This time, the party won 34 seats, its highest ever tally in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, signaling the growing popularity of his leadership.