Jharkhand: Kurmi community holds rally in Ranchi for ST status

Ranchi: Organized under the banner of Totemic Kurmi Vikas Morcha’ (TKVM), hundreds of people from different districts of the state, including Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Jamtara, participated in the march.

The chief convener of the rally, Sheetal Ohdar, said Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and the addition of Kurmali language to the eighth schedule are among their major demands.

“Under a conspiracy, Kurmi was removed from the ST list on September 6, 1950,” Ohdar claimed.

She also asserted that if the demands were not met, members of the community would vote against the ruling party at the center in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“We will visit villages and pass on this message,” she said.

The eighth schedule to the Constitution consists of 22 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Oriya, Sanskrit, Santhali, Maithili, and Dogri.