Jharkhand: Muslim boy beaten up for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd March 2022 7:54 pm IST
A ninth-class Muslim student alleged that he was beaten by his Hindu mates and some others after he refused to raise a religious slogan in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Altamsh Hussain, the teenager and a resident of Azaad Basti, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand share a video on social media recounting the incident.

In the video, the boy said that two boys from his school called him and showed him a video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After forcing him to watch the video, they asked him to chant “Jai Shree Ram”. When the boy refused to repeat the slogan, they threateningly asked him to “meet them after school hours.”

“After school hours, in the playground, the same two boys with others started beating me up. They thankfully ran away when my friends approached to save me,” Hussain said.

