Jharkhand students accuse govt of hiding Mahto’s health info

Ranchi: Students protesting against alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand on Thursday, August 13, accused the Ranchi district administration of deliberately withholding the health details of Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 12 days over the issue.

Mahto is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital here, and he had written to the Ranchi civil surgeon on Wednesday night, seeking permission to return to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

“Why are the health details of JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto being kept under wraps after 12 days on fast, and why are we not allowed to meet him at Sadar Hospital?” one of the protesting students said.

‘JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch’ president Ramavtar Mahto accused the administration of deliberately cutting off access to Mahto, and withholding his health updates to weaken the students’ stir.

The students have been agitating for the past 20 days in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities.