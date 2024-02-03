Jharkhand trust vote: Court allows Hemant Soren to take part

Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

Published: 3rd February 2024 3:46 pm IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI)

Ranchi: A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new Champai Soren government.

