JIH backs Sonam Wangchuk, NEET protest at Jantar Mantar

A high-level delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) visited the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and extended its support to environmentalist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk and student leaders observing a prolonged hunger strike.

The JIH delegation included Vice Presidents Prof Salim Engineer and Malik Moatasim Khan, National Secretary Maulana Shafi Madani, and Assistant Secretary Laeeq Ahmed Khan.

During the visit, the delegation met Sonam Wangchuk. The leaders also interacted with student representatives and members of various organisations participating in the protest including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU).

The delegation expressed concern over the health of Sonam Wangchuk and several other protesters who are on a hunger strike.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof. Salim Engineer said Jamaat-e-Islami Hind stands with peaceful student movements.

JIH leaders said the organisation has consistently raised concerns over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has supported the democratic demands of students from the beginning.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind urged the Central government to respond with empathy.