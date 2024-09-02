Jindal Group takes over Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Business conglomerate BC Jindal Group acquired Hyderabad’s top-flight football club, Hyderabad FC, with the deal completed on Monday, September 2. The deal was completed when Jindal took over shares of the ISL club from the former majority share owner Varun Tripuraneni, the club’s co-founder.

Though relatively successful, the club was struggling with difficulties at the time of the takeover. The new owners Jindal Group clears the financial issues of the club with their investment. The outgoing co-owner Varun Tripuraneni thanked the club’s co-owners including Rana Daggubatti and other participants at the cub, in a statement confirming the takeover.

The club, fondly called The Nizams, was founded in 2019 when bought the ISL franchise of the disbanded Pune FC club and gifted Hyderabad its own ISL club. Hyderabad FC, who started with finishing bottom of the league in their debut season in 2019, won the ISL championship in just their third season in the 2021/22 season, making them one of the most successful young football clubs in India. The club is known for its road to success with young Indian players, instead of spending big on foreign players.

The club, whose home ground is the Gachibowli stadium is currently coached by Maghalayan coach Thangboi Singto. The club looks forward to a brighter future and great footballing success with the help of its new owners.