Jindal Supreme sets Rs 88–93 price band for Rs 125 crore IPO

New Delhi: Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd, a manufacturer of plastic piping solutions and related products, has fixed a price band of Rs 88-93 per share for its Rs 125 crore upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is slated to open for public subscription on September 16.

At the top end of the price band, the company’s market capitalisation is estimated at Rs 474.52 crore post listing.

The three-day public issue will conclude on September 18, while the anchor investor portion will open on September 15, according to a public announcement.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares aggregating to nearly Rs 100 crore at the upper end of the price band, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 26.86 lakh shares worth about Rs 25 crore by promoter group entity VVJ Enterprise Private Limited. This takes the total issue to an estimated Rs 124.88 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 23.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar.