Jividha Sharma reveals the truth about Aishwarya Rai’s attitude

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. She became world-famous after winning the Miss World title in 1994. Known for her beauty, charm, and acting skills, Aishwarya has given many hit movies like Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Taal.

In 1999, Taal was one of the most talked-about films. Aishwarya played the lead role of Mansi, and her acting and dance were loved by all. But at that time, many people believed that she had an attitude problem because of her Miss World title. They said she was proud and did not talk much on set.

Co-Star Jividha Sharma Breaks the Silence

Recently, actress Jividha Sharma, who played Aishwarya’s younger sister in Taal, shared her experience of working with her. She said, “People had said she has an attitude because of the Miss World title and all that. So even I went in with that impression. But when I actually met her and spent time with her on set, I realized she was nothing like that. She’s very simple, very grounded—a genuinely good person.”

Hardworking and Humble

Jividha praised Aishwarya’s dedication. “We mostly discussed our scenes together. It was very rare when we spoke anything about our personal life. Sometimes she would check on my mother as she would accompany me on sets. Even she used to be with her mother on set.”

The two actresses spent a lot of time together on set, though many of their scenes were cut from the film. Jividha said Aishwarya often asked about her mother, who used to come to the set with her. Aishwarya also brought her own mother, which made Jividha feel comfortable.