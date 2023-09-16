J&K: 3 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Baramulla

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 16th September 2023 3:07 pm IST
Northern Command reviewed the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kokernag forest area in Anantnag.

Srinagar: Three militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in Uri sector of the north Kashmir district, the police officials said.

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote in a post on X.

