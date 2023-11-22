J&K admin sacks 4 officials over ‘anti-govt’ activities, Mehbooba cries foul

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has expressed displeasure over the sacking of four government employees by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, who were accused of having links with terror groups.

The Jammu and Kashmir general administration department, in a statement on November 22, announced the termination of Dr Nisar-ul Hassan, who was serving as an assistant professor (medicine) at SMHS hospital; Abdul Majeed Bhat, a constable in J&K police; Farooq Ahmad Mir, a teacher in the education department; and Abdul Saleem Rather, a laboratory bearer in the higher education department.

Dr Nisar-ul-hassan is also the president of the Doctors’ Association in Kashmir. The dismissals were made under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, which in colloquial language means compulsory retirement. They do not require any enquiry.

As per local reports, the decision was made after the J&K administration accused them being involved in anti-government activities that can pose a ‘national threat’.

Mufti described the sacking as “humiliation of Kashmiris on a daily basis”.

She wrote on X, “J&K admin has created an abysmal record of sorts by dismissing more employees than recruiting new ones. Snatching the livelihood of Kashmiris on false trivial grounds isn’t just collective punishment. But also signifies the manner in which all Kashmiris are mistrusted & humiliated on a daily basis.”