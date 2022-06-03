JK: Dedicated cell for redressal of grievance of minorities constituted

Anantnag: The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag constituted a dedicated cell for the redressal of grievances of minorities in Kashmir valley. The cell will be under the chairmanship of Gulam Hassan Sheikh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

As per the press release, members of the minority community facing any difficulty or having any issue can contact the designated officer on dedicated email id: mc.ang192101@gmail.com or can register grievances on the telephone numbers +91-7006959619 or 01932-222873.

Sharing the press release, the Amnesty India’s former Chairman Aakar Patel appreciated the move.

minorities can call/mail/whatsapp govt of india for problems they face on any issue. is good move pic.twitter.com/lOl5BTbScz — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) June 2, 2022

Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

On Thursday, a bank manager from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir’s Kulgam was shot dead by militants.

Another teacher posted in Kupwara, was shot inside government school premises on May 31. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar’s office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.