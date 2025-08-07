J&K govt bans 25 books for ‘radicalising youth, glorifying terrorism’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the publication of 25 books, including those written by renowned authors such as Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, AG Noorani, Victoria Schofield, and David Devadas, as they have been deemed “promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism.”

“It has come to the notice of the government that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir,” an order issued by the home department on Wednesday, August 6, said.

It said available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence “unflinchingly indicate” that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the “systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary.”

It plays a critical role in “misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence” against India, the order said.

It said this literature would deeply impact the psyche of the youth by “promoting culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism”.

“Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalisation of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalisation, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism, etc.,” it added.

In this context, 25 books have been identified that propagate “false narrative and secessionism” in J&K and need to be declared as “forfeited” in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the order said.

The identified 25 books have been found to “excite secessionism and endanger sovereignty and integrity of India”, thereby attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 and 197 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, it said.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby declares publication of 25 books and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the government,” the order said.

List of books banned by J&K govt