J&K govt bans 25 books for ‘radicalising youth, glorifying terrorism’

These books play a crucial role in "misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence" against India, an order from the state government said.

Books on Kashmir
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the publication of 25 books, including those written by renowned authors such as Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, AG Noorani, Victoria Schofield, and David Devadas, as they have been deemed “promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism.”

“It has come to the notice of the government that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir,” an order issued by the home department on Wednesday, August 6, said.

It said available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence “unflinchingly indicate” that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the “systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary.”

It plays a critical role in “misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence” against India, the order said.

It said this literature would deeply impact the psyche of the youth by “promoting culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism”.

“Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalisation of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalisation, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism, etc.,” it added.

In this context, 25 books have been identified that propagate “false narrative and secessionism” in J&K and need to be declared as “forfeited” in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the order said.

The identified 25 books have been found to “excite secessionism and endanger sovereignty and integrity of India”, thereby attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 and 197 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, it said.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby declares publication of 25 books and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the government,” the order said.

List of books banned by J&K govt

  1. Human Rights Violations in Kashmir – Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska
  2. Kashmiri’s Fight for Freedom – Mohammad Yosuf Saraf
  3. Colonizing Kashmir: State-Building under Indian Occupation – Hafsa Kanjwal
  4. Kashmir Politics and Plebiscite – Dr. Abdul Gani Gohar
  5. Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora? – Essar Batool
  6. Mujahid ki Azan – Imam Hasan Al-Banna Shaheed (edited by Maulana Mohammad Enayatullah Subhani)
  7. Al Jihad Fil Islam – Maulana Abul A’la Maududi
  8. Independence and Resistance in Kashmir – Title incomplete in document
  9. Contested Lands – Sumantra Bose
  10. In Search of a Future: The Story of Kashmir – David Devadas
  11. Kashmir in Conflict: India, Pakistan and the Unending War – Victoria Schofield
  12. The Kashmir Dispute: 1947–2012 – AG Noorani
  13. Kashmir at the Crossroads: Inside a 21st-Century Conflict – Sumantra Bose
  14. A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370 – Anuradha Bhasin
  15. Resisting Disappearance: Military Occupation and Women’s Activism in Kashmir – Ather Zia
  16. Confronting Terrorism – Edited by Maroof Raza and Stephen Cohen
  17. Freedom in Captivity: Negotiations of Belonging Along the Kashmiri Frontier – Radhika Gupta
  18. Kashmir: The Case for Freedom – Tariq Ali, Hilal Bhatt, Angana P Chatterji, Pankaj Mishra, Arundhati Roy
  19. Azadi – Arundhati Roy
  20. USA and Kashmir – Dr Shamshad Sha
  21. Law & Conflict Resolution in Kashmir – Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska
  22. History of Kashmir Politics – Dr UGH
  23. Kashmir and the Future of South Asia – Edited by Sugata Bose & Ayesha Jalal

