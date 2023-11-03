J&K: Gupkar Alliance calls for ceasefire in Gaza, urges Centre to intervene

Srinagar: Welcoming the Centre’s move to send aid to the people of Palestine, PAGD (People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration), lead by Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah, has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged the Union government to intervene in this regard.

A meeting was called at the residence of Farooq Abdullah as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians, in which former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Member of Parliament Justice Hasnain Masoudi, and CPI(M) secretary Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami participated.

Farooq Abdullah said that he regretted India’s absence during voting on a United Nation resolution for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“We welcome the move to dispatch 38 tons of relief items for the oppressed Palestinians by the Prime Minister and demand that he use his position intervene and have ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.”

He said that the massive bombardment of Palestinians and the lack of medicine, food, and fuel in Gaza is regrettable. “The new aggression by Israel, which is bombing hospitals and schools, is intolerable. Farooq Abdullah said that a resolution was presented by 120 countries to ensure a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and India’s absence was beyond comprehension.

He further said that killing was not the solution to any problem, and problems could be solved only through dialogue. He said that a meeting was held in this regard and we demand that the oppression of the oppressed Palestinians be stopped immediately.